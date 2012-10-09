PICS: See Amber Tamblyn's Yellow Wedding Dress!

Amber Tamblyn is anything but traditional.

When the "House, M.D." alum, 29, married "Arrested Development" actor David Cross, 48, on Oct. 6, the barefoot bride -- who arrived via kayak! -- wore a canary yellow dress. With flowers in her hair, Tamblyn vowed to spend eternity with Cross as guests including Amy Poehler, 41, and Questlove, 41, looked on. (Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their betrothal Oct. 7.)

Other A-list attendees included Tamblyn's "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" costars Blake Lively, 25, America Ferrera, 28, and Alexis Bledel, 30. Lively -- who secretly married Ryan Reynolds, 35, in South Carolina on Sept. 9 -- brought her husband as her date.

Questlove shared a series of pictures from Tamblyn and Cross' wedding ceremony and reception via Instagram. In addition to snapshots of the bride and groom, The Roots musician also uploaded a picture of their unique dessert, a cheesecake featuring two fox cake toppers.

Yo La Tengo performed during the reception, while Questlove served as the deejay. This is the first marriage for both Tamblyn and Cross, who confirmed their engagement in August 2011.

Tamblyn next appears in the Quentin Tarantino film "Django Unchained," in theaters Dec. 25. The movie also stars Jamie Foxx, 44, Leonardo DiCaprio, 37, Kerry Washington, 35, and Samuel L. Jackson, 63. Cross is currently shooting new episodes of "Arrested Development," which is being revived via Netflix.

Click through to see more Twitter pics of the happy couple and their beaming guests!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Amber Tamblyn's Yellow Wedding Dress!