Here comes the Beverly Hills bride!

It's almost time for Naomi Clarke (AnnaLynne McCord) to tie the knot on 90210, and of course the super stylish character has the perfect wedding dress.

PHOTOS: Over-the-top celebrity weddings

When the series returns on April 24, fans will see Naomi decked out in a stunning one-shoulder creation -- made of two Tadashi Shoji looks that were sewn together-- adorned with crystals and raw silk chiffon flowers.

"It's phenomenal!" co-star Shenae Grimes gushed to Us Weekly of the dramatic dress.

PHOTOS: More stunning star weddings

Grimes, who plays Annie Wilson on the show, will be a bridesmaid along with Silver (Jessica Stroup). "The bridesmaids' dresses are cute," the actress added.

And while she may look like a happy bride-to-be, Naomi's nuptials to P.J. (Nick Zano) might not go according to plan.

PHOTOS:Best big screen brides

"Lots of crazy stuff happens in the last few episodes that are coming up!" McCord tells Us. "I have a random season finale moment where Naomi comes bursting in with some admission of love and it's very interesting how that unravels. It was a crazy last episode this year. It's been fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICS: See AnnaLynne McCord's 90210 Wedding Dress!