Billy Joel, is that you?

A noticeably heavier Joel, 63, and 31-year-old Alexis Roderick were photographed boarding a helicopter Thursday in NYC. The "Piano Man" singer, dressed all in black, and helped Roderick, who was wearing a walking cast on her right leg, down a flight stairs. Despite her injury, Roderick gave the cameras a big smile to photographers and she held hands with her man.

In February 2011, Sir Elton John told Rolling Stone that his pal Joel needs to go to rehab. "I love you, Billy, and this is tough love," he told the mag. "Billy, you have your demons and you're not going to get rid of them at rehab light. You've got to be serious. People adore you, they love you and respect you. You should be able to do something better than what you're doing now."

Joel brushed off the comments telling UsMagazine.com, "Elton is just being Elton."

Joel and Roderick were first reported dating back in December 2010. At the time, The New York Daily News' Gatecrasher reported Roderick works for Morgan Stanley in Garden City, and that the couple met at a restaurant in Huntington, New York.

"He was going to dinner. I wasn't," she said. "And we were friends for a while before we started dating."

Joel split from his third wife, Katie Lee Joel, in June 2009 after nearly five years of marriage.

Joel was 55 years old when he wed Katie Lee, then 23, in 2004. Joel was previously wed to Christie Brinkley (1985-94) and business manager Elizabeth Weber (1973-82).

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICS: See Billy Joel's Shocking Weight Transformation