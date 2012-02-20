New year, new house!

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick rang in 2012 as the proud owners of a gorgeous new pad.

And while the 2,760 square-foot, $2.5 million home has just two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the layout of the home is anything but modest.

As it turns out, the pair, who've been married since 1998 and have been residing in New York City, will be kicking back, west coast style, in their Los Angeles digs that boast floor-to-ceiling windows filling each room with natural sunlight, plus his and hers closets and bathrooms off the master suite.

Out back, there's an inground swimming pool and an outdoor spa with a finished patio.

There's also a guest suite downstairs in case their two children, Travis, 22, and Sosie, 19, come to visit.

