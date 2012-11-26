Dannielynn Birkhead is ready for her closeup.

Two decades after her mother became a world-famous model for GUESS -- and five years after her untimely death -- the six-year-old daughter of Anna Nicole Smith makes her modeling debut for GUESS kids.

In the ad, the pretty little girl strikes a pose on the beach as she wears a denim mini-skirt, white-denim vest, graphic t-shirt and a fedora.

"Dannielynn has the same playful spirit that her mother had on a set," said Paul Marciano, Creative Director for GUESS?, Inc. in a press release. (The ads for the Spring 2013 campaign will appear on buses, billboards and more beginning in mid-January 2013.) Adds Marciano: "She is a second-generation GUESS girl, which makes this campaign a first for us."

Following an extended paternity dispute with Smith's partner Howard K. Stern, Dannielynn's father was confirmed (via DNA test) to be Larry Birkhead, one of Anna's former exes.

Birkhead, 39, opened up to Us Weekly back in June 2011 about life as a single dad to Dannielynn -- and how he explains Anna Nicole's tragic death to his little girl.

"Dannielynn knows that her mom passed away. She obviously doesn't know the details," he told Us. "At first I said, 'Your mommmy's up in the clouds.' Then we were on a plane from Kentucky and she asked, 'Which cloud is my mom on. Maybe she can come play?' You have to be forthright but keep it on a kid-friendly level."

