The honeymoon isn't over yet for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

After tying the knot on Sept. 9, the couple kept the romance alive (and put their PDA on display) with a trip to Paris.

Lively, 25, and Reynolds, 36, couldn't keep their hands off each other on the Pont des Arts Bridge on Monday, Dec. 3. The couple shared a picture perfect smooch on the bridge.

Looking stylish in their warm coats and hats, Lively held onto her husband's arm during their romantic embrace.

"They were kissing the entire time," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "The locals said hello, but they were only interested in each other."

The Green Lantern costars became husband and wife in a surprise, low-key September ceremony in Charleston, S.C. A source told Us, "They are ridiculously in love."

