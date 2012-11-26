PICTURE: Bob Saget and John Stamos Spend Thanksgiving Together, Wear Matching Hats!
Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis are best friends forever!
Former Full House costars Bob Saget and John Stamos sang Beatles tunes -- and wore matching bowler hats! -- to celebrate Thanksgiving Nov. 22. Stamos shared a picture from their reunion via Instagram. "Happy Thanksgiving," he wrote. "Stay blessed."
Stamos also found "another reason to be thankful," according to a second Instagram picture. "My new nephew Frankie [is] teaching me how to play drums." (Stamos has played drums before -- most famously for the Beach Boys on their 1988 hit "Kokomo.")
In late September, Saget, 56, and Stamos, 49, reunited with the majority of their Full House costars to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. Though twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 26, were not present, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger and Andrea Barber posted a series of happy pictures on Twitter and Facebook.
"Full House rocks," Barber, 36, wrote. "Also, I may have had a couple drinks."
