Brooke Burke-Charvet is ready to focus on healing.

Confirming her thyroid cancer diagnosis in November, the Dancing With the Stars cohost is undergoing a thyroidectomy this week, and tweeted "last looks at my neck" on Dec. 5 ahead of her procedure.

PHOTOS: Before they were on Dancing With the Stars

"Here we go," Burke-Charvet, 41, posted on her WhoSay page Wednesday, along with the candid snapshot of herself in her hospital gown.

Burke-Charvet -- married to Baywatch alum David Charvet -- has been blogging about her health struggle for Modern Mom, and recently opened up about how she told her family about her diagnosis. "I decided not to tell my children about my diagnosis for as long as I possibly could because I didn't want them to worry," the mother of four wrote on her Modern Mom blog Wednesday. "I know that my younger ones still don't have a great concept of time and I didn't want them to be anxious, worried and asking 1,000 questions."

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

Children Neriah and Sierra were the first to find out, but it was Burke-Charvet's son Shaya whose reaction shocked the TV personality most. "[He would say] 'I don't want Mommy to die' [and that] is "the stuff that breaks my heart and scares me," she blogged.

PHOTOS: Stars who beat cancer

As she prepares for her procedure, Burke is also focused on her healing process, and anticipates a speedy recovery. "I'm not afraid anymore," Burke-Charvet reasoned. "I think I've been dealing with it so much the past couple months that now I'm ready to just get it done and put this behind me. My only need is being OK for my husband and my children so they don't have to go through any pain and making this as easy as possible for them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Brooke Burke Prepares for Thyroid Cancer Surgery