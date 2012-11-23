Le morning after.

Olivier Martinez was photographed heading into Gil Turner's, a Los Angeles liquor store, at the early hour of 7 a.m. on Friday Nov. 23; picking up some essential liquid supplies, the French actor, 46, sported a noticeably swollen right hand. The Unfaithful star sustained the injuries following a shocking Thanksgiving day fight at fiancee Halle Berry's home -- where things got physical with Gabriel Aubry, Berry's ex and father to Nahla, the actress' 4-year-old daughter.

Martinez and the French-Canadian model, 36, were both briefly hospitalized for the injuries, and Aubry was arrested on an investigation for battery charge; he was released on $20,000 bail, with a Dec. 13 court date scheduled.

A source explains to Us Weekly that it was Aubry who "initiated" the fight after dropping off his daughter to spend Thanksgiving with Berry, 46. After the two men exchanged words, Aubry "attempted to use his size to intimidate," the source explains. "He shoved Olivier, then punched him. Olivier just defended himself."

Since splitting in spring 2010 following five years together, Berry and Aubry have been locked in a bitter custody dispute over their little girl; earlier this month, a judge ruled that Berry is not allowed to move Nahla to France full-time.

Dark Tides costars Berry and Martinez have been engaged since late 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Bruised Olivier Martinez Hits Liquor Store Morning After Gabriel Aubry Brawl