Rapper/singer Wyclef Jean turned 43 on Wednesday, but he's still plenty young at heart -- and, as a revealing new Twitpic shows, in body, too.

In celebration of his big day, the former Fugees star posted a photo of himself stripped down, greased up, and straddling his red, white, and blue Ducati motorcycle. Clad only in briefs -- is there a better way to celebrate your birthday than in your birthday suit? -- the Haitian-born Jean appears buff and carefully oiled.

"TODAY I AM 43 YEARS OLD! I look and feel 26!" he tweeted alongside the photo. "U can't keep a good man down! Keep a smile when they want you to frown!"

Later, he added that although he looks and feels like a young man, he has the seasoned perspective of a much older man.

"The difference by age and experience? The first is number we are given, the second is the life we lived," he wrote. "As for experience I feel 120."

Jean has never shied away from putting himself out there. Recently, he exposed himself in another way by releasing an autobiography, Purpose: An Immigrant's Story, about his rocky past, which includes a run for president of Haiti, a financial scandal, and a passionate but contentious relationship with Fugees singer Lauryn Hill.

