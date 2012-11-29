Halle Berry is in custody hell -- but on Thursday, Nov. 29, the Cloud Atlas actress, 46, put aside the drama to spend some time with daughter Nahla, 4.

Wearing an oversized poncho, jeans, a cap, and sunglasses -- despite the uncharacteristically grey California weather -- the star kept her little girl close as they stepped out in Los Angeles. Nahla, clad in a brown and pink raincoat, kept pace with her mom and carried a big, colorful picture book.

No doubt the story in that book is a happier one than the tot is living with her parents at the moment. Berry and her ex, French Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, both want what's best for their little girl -- but they disagree on what exactly that is.

Earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actress lost a court petition to move full-time with her daughter and her fiance, actor Olivier Martinez, to Martinez's native France. That decision -- plus ongoing tensions between her current and former beaus -- culminated in a violent brawl at Berry's home on Thanksgiving, which led to even more legal woes (including restraining orders against both Aubry and Martinez).

"They keep playing this game and Nahla is used as a pawn," a confidante says in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now. "It's her I feel sorry for."

Says another source of the soft-spoken preschooler's mom: "All [Halle] wants is a normal family life."

