First-time mom Drew Barrymore is back on home turf: The red carpet!

Although she's been spotted out and about several times since the Sept. 26 birth of daughter Olive, the 37-year-old actress did her first official "step-and-repeat" at the Nov. 14 launch bash for nutritionist pal Kimberley Snyder's Glow juice bar in Los Angeles.

Looking svelte and radiant, the star (who wed Olive's dad Will Kopelman this past June) rocked her trademark casual style with a striped blouse, grey blazer, slimming jeans and tough black boots.

"I wanted to come here and support Kim," the Big Miracle star explained to reporters. "I love her, and as a new mom, I live and worship her program. She is such an amazing woman and I’m so happy to have a place like this I can come to," she said of the juice bar.

Snyder told Us Us that she's been working closely with Barrymore to help her lose her baby weight. "She does the program, and she eats all my food and she is great!"

A typical diet recommendation from Snyder? "My approach is just balancing back to nature," she said. "I recommend whole food like the glowing green smoothie, which is the foundation of my program. A lot of greens and a lot of plant foods like vegetables."

"I love her because you are able to follow her system," Barrymore gushed. " I make all her juices at home -- I'm like a green drink fanatic and I actually learned from her how to take care of myself, and I still get to be me -- so happy!"

