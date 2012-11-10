PICTURE: Jake Gyllenhaal Holds Hands With Mystery Girl
Is there a new leading lady in Jake Gyllenhaal's life?
The actor was photographed holding hands with a mystery girl while going for a stroll in NYC Friday, Nov. 9. Gyllenhaal, 31, shared a few laughs with the brunette beauty as she held onto his arm.
PHOTOS: Jake Gyllenhaal's love life
The "End of Watch" actor is currently performing in the off-Broadway play If There is I Haven't Found it Yet. Sporting a full, scruffy beard, Gyllenhaal kept warm in a puffy black coat and hat during the walk.
PHOTOS: Do these hunks look better with or without beards?
He briefly dated Minka Kelly over the summer, but Gyllenhaal's last serious relationship was with singer-soongwriter Taylor Swift, 22, from October 2010 until January 2011.
PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's high-profile flames
Several songs on Swift's new album, Red, are rumored to be about her relationship with Gyllenhaal. "She's haunted by that relationship," a source told Us Weekly, adding that the actor "totally screwed with her mind."
For more on all of Swift's quest for The One -- and new details on her past relationship with Gyllenhaal -- pick up the new Us Weekly, out now!
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Jake Gyllenhaal Holds Hands With Mystery Girl
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jul. 26, 2018 These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!
- Jul. 26, 2018 See which stars got married this year!
- Jul. 26, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year