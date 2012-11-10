Is there a new leading lady in Jake Gyllenhaal's life?

The actor was photographed holding hands with a mystery girl while going for a stroll in NYC Friday, Nov. 9. Gyllenhaal, 31, shared a few laughs with the brunette beauty as she held onto his arm.

The "End of Watch" actor is currently performing in the off-Broadway play If There is I Haven't Found it Yet. Sporting a full, scruffy beard, Gyllenhaal kept warm in a puffy black coat and hat during the walk.

He briefly dated Minka Kelly over the summer, but Gyllenhaal's last serious relationship was with singer-soongwriter Taylor Swift, 22, from October 2010 until January 2011.

Several songs on Swift's new album, Red, are rumored to be about her relationship with Gyllenhaal. "She's haunted by that relationship," a source told Us Weekly, adding that the actor "totally screwed with her mind."

