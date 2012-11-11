Keeping it civil and friendly on the soccer field.

On Saturday Nov. 10, Jennie Garth and estranged husband Peter Facinelli were photographed happily chatting alongside daughter Luca, 15, at a sporting event in Sherman Oaks, Cali.

With middle child Lola, 9, also in attendance, the family were all on hand to watch little Fiona, 6, take part in a soccer game.

PHOTOS: Jennie Garth's life as a mom

By all accounts, the couple have remained amicable since announcing their split in March of this year following 11 years together. Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Garth, 40, has dipped her toe in the dating pool -- stepping out with HGTV star Antonio Ballatore, photographer Noah Abrams and Jason Clark, an insurance ex over the past several months.

Also on her post-split to-do list: Looking better than ever! Garth has lost an estimated 30 pounds thanks to a new diet and fitness regime.

PHOTOS: Beverly Hills, 90210 stars then and now

"Maintaining is just about consistency now," the star said in mid-October. "Being so happy and feeling so good about the way I feel and the way I look, I don't want to lose that, so it's about penciling me in every day to my life."

PHOTOS: Amicable exes

Back in April, Twilight Saga star Facinelli, 38, assured Kelly Ripa he and his ex "are doing really well. She'll always be in my life. I love her, we're just going to have a different relationship. We're very dedicated to being great parents."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli Reunite at Daughter's Soccer Game