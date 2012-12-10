A little holiday shopping for the future Mr. and Mrs. Justin Theroux?

Jennifer Aniston and her hunky fiance were photographed heading into Barneys New York Saturday, Dec. 8 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple, who became engaged in August, walked through a parking garage into the store with smiles on their faces.

Aniston, 43, styled trendy thick-framed glasses for the outing, while Theroux, 41, wore a biker-inspired ensemble of a black leather jacket and shades.

The twosome also took a break from shopping to enjoy a little lunch in the cafe, a source tells Us Weekly.

"They were really cool," an eyewitness told Us. "They are just normal, totally relaxed and cool."

The Wanderlust costars got into the Christmas spirit early this year. On Sunday, Dec. 2, the actress threw an annual holiday party at her home. A source at Beverly Hills' Mr. Greentrees told Us that Aniston selected a 10-foot Noble Fir Premium tree to decorate.

"She likes [her trees] really full and fluffy!" the store source explained of Aniston's selection.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Go Shopping at Barneys