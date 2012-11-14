Shopping away the breakup blues?

Two weeks after Selena Gomez pulled the plug on her two year relationship with Justin Bieber, the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer took a break from his busy concert schedule to shop with a pal in Los Angeles. Clad in jeans, bright blue hi-top sneakers and a backward baseball cap, Bieber looked distracted as he walked alongside a male friend on Nov. 13.

Covering Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" during a Nov. 10 concert in Boston, Bieber, 18, has largely kept mum about his split, only admitting in an Open House Party radio interview that "I don't know what's going on."

Citing Gomez, 20, and Bieber's hectic schedules as a motive behind the breakup, a source close to Gomez tells Us Weekly the singer-actress "had some major trust issues" with her man.

Though others close to the pair tell Us this might not be the end of "Jelena."

"They're young," one insider sums up. "They're always on and off. Now they're on a break. Tomorrow, they could be back on."

For much more on how Gomez got fed up with Bieber's bad boy ways -- and details on how the singer texts other girls "constantly" -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, out Friday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Justin Bieber Goes Shopping With Pals After Selena Gomez Split