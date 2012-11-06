Kiss me, Katie!

Monday, Nov. 5, marked Katie Holmes' official return to the Great White Way, as she took the stage for the first preview performance of the Broadway play Dead Accounts. There was a definite chill outside New York's Music Box Theatre, but inside, Holmes and costar Josh Hamilton brought the heat with a steamy onstage smooch.

PHOTOS: Dawson's Creek stars, then and now

The play, written by Smash creator Theresa Rebeck, stars the 33-year-old Dawson's Creek alum as a woman whose con-man brother (played by Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz) unexpectedly returns home from New York. Hamilton, 43, plays Phil, a childhood friend of Butz's character.

In one scene, Holmes and her fellow thespian are seen wrapped around each other in a passionate kiss.

The Kennedys star first made her Broadway debut four years ago when she appeared in a revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, opposite Patrick Wilson. Back then, though, she was still married to ex-husband Tom Cruise.

PHOTOS: Katie's red carpet evolution

Times have certainly changed since then, but the actress appears to be in a good place. Following Monday's preview, the newly single mom -- to Suri, 6, her daughter with Cruise -- headed out to an after-party with her costars to celebrate their first successful run-through with an audience. Holmes, dressed in a sleek black pantsuit and billowy white blouse, was all smiles as she left the theater with Judy Greer, who plays Butz's wife. In fact, the entire cast has become very close, a source told Us Weekly recently.

"People thought they would have to step on eggshells [around her]," the insider told Us. "She's got her personal stuff going on, but she leaves that at the door. Behind the scenes, she's a funny, loving girl, not an ounce of diva in her."

PHOTOS: How Katie changed during her marriage to Tom

The actress has even "been eating her lunches with the rest of the cast," the source added. "They've all really bonded."

The show was supposed to begin previews Saturday, Nov. 3, but Hurricane Sandy forced the Dead Accounts team to push their big night back a couple of days. Holmes and Suri rode out the superstorm together in their posh Manhattan apartment -- until a loss of power and hot water forced the twosome to relocate. According to the Huffington Post, mother and daughter checked into the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Katie Holmes Kisses Dead Accounts Costar Josh Hamilton Onstage