Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out in London Friday to enjoy a dinner date with the reality starlet's sisters Kourtney and Khloe. But the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other on the way there.

West, 35, and Kardashian, 32, got a little touchy-feely during the stroll. The rapper playfully grabbed his girlfriend from behind as she laughed, and smiled at photographers. For the special dinner out, Kardashian flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut, velvet jumpsuit.

On Saturday, the three sisters attended a photocall to launch the Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins at Westfield in London. Khloe wrote a special note on her website to the massive amount of fans Saturday who traveled to see them.

"We've already had such an amazing response to our signing at Westfield London today and are so excited to see everyone! We can't believe how many incredible fans are waiting outside (several thousand!)" she said. "In order to keep everyone safe, Westfield had to action a contingency plan for those who stood in line overnight and allowed those people to stay in the carpark. Anyone not already there is of course still welcome to come out today, but I wanted to send a personal message to make sure everyone stays safe!"

