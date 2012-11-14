Kristen Bell is keeping her baby news under wraps -- at least on camera.

Days after announcing her she will welcome her first child with Dax Shepard this spring, the 32-year-old was spotted shooting scenes for the second season of Showtime's hit series House of Lies in L.A. Nov. 12. Given that her character is not pregnant, Bell kept her tiny baby bump hidden with the aid of a black leather bag and a navy briefcase as she filmed with costar Don Cheadle.

PHOTOS: How Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fell in love

Centered around cut-throat consultant Marty Kahn (Cheadle), the show's second season will feature guest appearances from Third Watch's Nia Long and Rescue Me's Larenz Tate. Bell, who first found fame as the titular character on UPN's Veronica Mars in 2004, plays razor-sharp business consultant Jeannie van der Hooven.

PHOTOS: Stars on set

"I like movies a lot, but I love TV," Bell told Us Weekly earlier this year. "And the ideal scenario would be a cable network that had the ability to go further with storylines and not worry about censorship, to have 13 episodes instead of 22, and to not have it be on my shoulders, and to have it be a bit more provocative than anything I'd done before."

VIDEO: Kristen Bell flirts with fiance Dax Shepard in When in Rome

House of Lies, which also stars Ben Schwartz, Josh Lawson and Dawn Olivieri, returns Jan. 13, 2013 at 10 p.m. EST.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Kristen Bell Hides Her Baby Bump While Shooting House of Lies