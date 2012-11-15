Sexy on the top, conservative on the bottom!

Lady Gaga stepped out in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday wearing yet another cleavage-baring ensemble. The 26-year-old singer gave fans a eyeful of sideboob in a risque, floral leotard top. But Gaga toned down the sexiness of her outfit by pairing the leotard with faded, striped mom jeans.

On Wednesday, the singer released a teaser clip of the scandalous new music video for her track "Cake." In the 15-second teaser, shot by her photographer friend Terry Richardson, Gaga sings to the camera in sexy lingerie, gets frisky with two other women in a bathtub and dances around in a T-shirt and underwear.

Gaga tweeted Tuesday, "The Haus of Gaga and Terry Richardson have a surprise for you, almost ready for you to taste."

The singer is currently on the South American leg of her Born This Way Ball tour. "It's amazing how small films i made became cult gems for you and even made there way to countries I've never been to," she tweeted Wednesday. "SA really is inspiring."

