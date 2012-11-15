PICTURE: Lady Gaga Flaunts Sideboob in Sexy Leotard Top Paired With Mom Jeans
Sexy on the top, conservative on the bottom!
Lady Gaga stepped out in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday wearing yet another cleavage-baring ensemble. The 26-year-old singer gave fans a eyeful of sideboob in a risque, floral leotard top. But Gaga toned down the sexiness of her outfit by pairing the leotard with faded, striped mom jeans.
PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's body evolution
On Wednesday, the singer released a teaser clip of the scandalous new music video for her track "Cake." In the 15-second teaser, shot by her photographer friend Terry Richardson, Gaga sings to the camera in sexy lingerie, gets frisky with two other women in a bathtub and dances around in a T-shirt and underwear.
Gaga tweeted Tuesday, "The Haus of Gaga and Terry Richardson have a surprise for you, almost ready for you to taste."
PHOTOS: Her craziest hairstyles
The singer is currently on the South American leg of her Born This Way Ball tour. "It's amazing how small films i made became cult gems for you and even made there way to countries I've never been to," she tweeted Wednesday. "SA really is inspiring."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Lady Gaga Flaunts Sideboob in Sexy Leotard Top Paired With Mom Jeans
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 14, 2018 See the stars out and about with their pets this year!