Girls just wanna have fun!

On Dec. 9, New York hipster with Hollywood cred Lena Dunham was caught smooching her indie rocker boyfriend Jack Antonoff just outside Kings Road Cafe in Hollywood. Us Weekly first broke news of their relationship this past September.

The couple have every reason to be giddy. Dunham's show Girls was a critical, albeit controversial, ratings success for HBO. (She is its star, writer, and director and was criticized earlier in the year for the show's lack of diversity.) And Antonoff's band fun.—who broke out with their single "We Are Young"—garnered six Grammy nominations last week, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

In addition, Dunham signed a $3.7 million book deal with Random House in October for a collection of essays entitled Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She's Learned.

Dunham might as well be an honorary Antonoff. The actress "has asked to use fun. songs on Girls," a source told Us. And she's also a big supporter of Antonoff's sister, Rachel, a fashion designer.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Lena Dunham and Indie Rocker Beau Jack Antonoff Make Out in Public