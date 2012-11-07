Baby Jack is ready for his closeup!

While running errands in Beverly Hills Wednesday, new mom Anna Faris turned her son's baby carrier around to give photographers a glimpse of her beautiful baby boy.

Jack, 2 months, was sleeping soundly in his army fatigue carrier, while mom Faris, 35, smiled to photographers and showed off her lean post-baby bod in blue shorts. (The What's Your Number? actress welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt on Aug. 25).

The couple, who married in July 2009, made their first post-baby red carpet appearance together on Oct. 20 at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's presentation of Reel Stories Real Lives in Hollywood. That same day, Pratt, 33, jokingly tweeted, "My baby's sleep number is he don't."

"It's funny that they have a kid, nobody in their group of friends expected it at all, they are such children at heart especially Chris, but they really love each other," an insider told Us Weekly of Parks and Recreation's Pratt.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Meet Anna Faris, Chris Pratt's Baby Boy Jack!