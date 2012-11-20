Nicki Minaj has never been known for her buttoned-up style, but on Monday, the star revealed more than she planned to an unsuspecting audience on live TV.

During an appearance on BET's 106 & Park on Nov. 19, the American Idol judge, 27, suffered a wardrobe malfunction and inadvertently exposed her left breast.

The "Freedom" singer couldn't contain her curves in high-waisted hot pink pants and a bejeweled bra. The nip slip occurred as she talked up her new album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded - The Re-Up -- and for a time, Minaj didn't even notice.

It's unlikely she would have been fazed by the incident anyway, though. Indeed, the "Pink Friday" rapper is no stranger to overexposure. Last year, she suffered a similar incident during a performance on Good Morning America. And in October, at her Manchester Arena show in the U.K., she narrowly avoided exposing her breasts again by wearing pasties underneath her tight black bustier.

"You guys have seen my boobs before," she apparently joked to the crowd, via the Daily Mail. "You won't tell anyone, will you?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Nicki Minaj Suffers Nip Slip on Live TV