Lily Rose Cooper has the pregnancy glow!

The 27-year-old singer flaunted her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards 2012 at The Savoy Hotel in London on Tuesday.

Cooper, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cooper, held her belly while smiling big for photographers in a dark, long silky gown.

"Anyone asking where my dress was from at the @BFA tonight, it was @ALCLTD, bag and shoes @Louis_Vuitton," she tweeted Tuesday. The pregnant star also wrote, "I know I have fat arms, but dumbbells are for glum belles."

Cooper welcomed her first child, daughter Ethel Mary, last year. On Nov. 25, she tweeted, "This time a year ago I was in excruciating pain. It was worth it."

The Brit is expecting the arrival of her second child later this year. On Nov. 21, the pregnant star worried her fans when she tweeted, "Just fainted in Harrods. Croque Monsieur needed."

