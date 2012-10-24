Whatever hair style she's currently rocking, Scarlett Johansson's bombshell status remains intact.

Case in point: the messy, curly dark brown bob the newly single star sports for her upcoming film, Under the Skin.

In a shot taken on set in Glasgow, Scotland Oct. 23, Johansson's dark 'do helps her fair skin glow and her blue eyes pop. (The Avengers actress, 27, also wears a fur coat and bright red lipstick.)

Johansson's ethereal look is perfect for the part she plays in the Jonathan Glazer-directed flick: an alien who takes human form and decides to travel throughout Scotland.

Recently, Johansson (who split with love Nate Naylor after about a year together earlier this month) underwent another major movie makeover for Hitchcock. The We Bought a Zoo scene-stealer plays Psycho's leading lady, Janet Leigh, opposite Anthony Hopkins and Helen Mirren.

