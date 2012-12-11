Elin's got a brand new bachelorette pad!

Two years after her epic divorce from golfer Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren is finally close to getting a fresh start in her dream home: a multi-million-dollar mansion on the Florida beachfront.

The 32-year-old former model has poured a lot of time and money into her new North Palm Beach estate, which she purchased in March 2011 with some of the cash from her $100 million settlement.

In January, Nordegren demolished the original two-story, 17,000-square-foot house -- for which she paid $12.2 million -- and then promptly began construction on a 21,000-square-foot mansion, complete with an Olympic pool, koi ponds, and a spa.

Work on the property has yet to be completed, but the Swedish-born blonde beauty is already marking her territory for all to see: Waving proudly atop one of the estate's chimneys is a flag from her native country.

Nordegren and Woods divorced in 2010 following the golf pro's notorious admission of multiple infidelities; prior to that, they were married for five years and had two kids, daughter Sam, 5, and son Charlie, 3.

