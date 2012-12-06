Shakira's boyfriend Gerard Pique is especially excited about welcoming his first child with the sexy Colombian singer.

Six weeks after the new Voice mentor, 35, confirmed her pregnancy via Facebook, soccer player Pique, 25, posted his baby-to-be's very first sonogram on his WhoSay page. "His first pic!" Pique wrote, along with the hashtags 'excited' and 'cute' and a closeup image of his growing baby's head.

Since revealing her pregnancy, the "Tortura" singer has really taken a shine to nesting. "I could have another nine months like this," she tweeted shortly after Thanksgiving.

Indeed, Shakira and Pique already have plans to continue expanding their brood after welcoming baby No. 1. "Shakira is really looking forward to being a mother," a source close to the international superstar recently told Us Weekly. "They definitely want more than one together."

Shakira and FC Barcelona soccer star Pique have been dating for nearly two years since meeting in 2010 while shooting the video for her South Africa World Cup theme song, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa.)" She officially confirmed their relationship in March 2011. "It was love at first sight," says a source close to the singer. "She knew it was real."

