Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a natural knockout!

The Transformers star, 25, proved she needed no transformation to turn heads when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday without makeup.

Leaving the gym in a black tank, black cropped leggings and a New York Yankees cap, the blonde stunner let her gorgeous post-workout glow shine through.

In fact, the star lives by the "less is more" philosophy when it comes to her beauty routine.

"I genuinely don't like a lot of bright color on my lips," the British bombshell told ELLE in January. "They're red anyway, so I keep them really natural."

In other words, there's no sense in messing with a good thing -- and Huntington-Whiteley certainly has a lot of good things going for her. The supermodel-turned-actress, once named the sexiest woman in the world by both FHM and Maxim, has modeled for brands including Burberry and Victoria's Secret and also earned a featured role in the third Transformers film, Transformers: Dark of the Moon. But the Brit beauty wasn't always so comfortable in her (now-flawless) skin.

"I was a bit of an Ugly Betty when I was 15," she told Harper's Bazaar last year, referencing America Ferrera's frizzy-haired, bespectacled character on ABC's now-defunct series Ugly Betty.

"[I'd show up at model castings] in trainers, with braids, a ton of makeup, plucked eyebrows...I had braces," added the model, who has been dating actor Jason Statham since April 2010.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: See Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Without Makeup