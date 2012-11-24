There's nothing like some Dancey Dance Time to heal the soul.

One day after watching her ex and her fiance come to blows -- literally -- a smiling Halle Berry was spotted with her 4-year-old daughter, Nahla, enjoying the Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! Get the Sillies Out show at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. The Cloud Atlas actress, 46, put on a happy face for the concert, despite the much-publicized drama unfolding in her personal life.

On Thursday, Nov. 22, the Oscar winner's fiance and Dark Tides co-star, Olivier Martinez, got into a physical altercation with Nahla's dad, French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, whom Berry dated from 2005 to 2010. Martinez, 46, and Aubry, 36, were both briefly hospitalized for injuries sustained during the brawl, and Aubry was arrested on an investigation for battery charge; he was released on $20,000 bail, with a Dec. 13 court date scheduled.

A source told Us Weekly that it was Aubry who "initiated" the fight after dropping off his daughter to spend Thanksgiving with Berry and her new beau, who announced their engagement in March. After the two men exchanged words, Aubry "attempted to use his size to intimidate," the source explained. "He shoved Olivier, then punched him. Olivier just defended himself."

Aubry and Berry have recently been locked in a bitter custody dispute over their little girl. Earlier this month, a judge ruled that the actress could not move Nahla to her fiance's native France, where she hoped to raise her daughter away from what she called the "celebrity blender" that is Hollywood.

Living in Los Angeles has its perks, though -- including Friday night's Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! show. The Nick Jr. program is currently on a new 50+ city tour, with everyone's favorite characters, including DJ Lance Rock, Muno, Foofa, Brobee, Toodee, Plex, and hip hop legend Biz Markie.

Also at the concert was actress Alyssa Milano, who attended with her son, Milo Thomas Bugliari, 15 months. Nicole Richie brought her family, too: daughter Harlow Winter Kate, 4, and son Sparrow James Midnight, 3.

