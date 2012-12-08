Sofia Vergara has never looked more beautiful or buxom.Earlier this week, the Modern Family actress was photographed by paparazzi in New York City on the set of her new movie, Fading Gigolo, wearing a barely-there, black lace number that flaunts her famous 32-F curves and leaves precious little to the imagination.Voted the Most Desirable Woman of 2012 by AskMen.com, the 40-year-old stunner, according to the Daily Mail, stars opposite Sharon Stone, as her bisexual love interest. John Turturro is the male escort Stone hires. Woody Allen plays the pimp.

PICTURE: Ellen DeGeneres Dresses as Sofia Vergara For Halloween!Despite the risque clothing, Vergara recently told Extra that she doesn't have a steamy sex scene with Stone: "No lesbian loving…. Somebody I don't know thought it was more interesting to write, 'Oh, Sharon Stone and Sofia Vergara, they have to have, like, a lesbian scene.' "

Sofia Vergara Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at EmmysThe movie, set for a 2013 release, also features Liev Schreiber, Vanessa Paradis, and Jill Scott.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Sofia Vergara Busts Out in Revealing Lingerie