Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's romantic Roman holiday continues!

The lovebirds and former That '70s Show co-stars have been staying in Italy's capital while Kunis, 29, films The Third Man with Liam Neeson and James Franco. On Friday, Nov. 23, they stepped out in the Testaccio district to have an intimate meal at Checchino.

Sporting a grey hat, pale blue sweater, grey pants, and a navy peacoat, the Two and a Half Men actor, 34, led his love of six months through the stone streets of the city as they made their way to the restaurant. The Black Swan actress kept warm in black pants, a plaid shirt, printed scarf, and black cloche hat.

The jet-setting couple, who've been spotted everywhere from Los Angeles to Australia since hooking up in April, seem to have taken quite nicely to Rome. Last week, they enjoyed a romantic after-dinner stroll to take in the sights -- and each other. And before Thanksgiving, they joined Kunis' Third Man co-stars and director Paul Haggis for a three-course feast at Antica Pesa. There, they satisfied their appetites with prosciutto and mozzarella, eggplant parmigiana, mini burgers, pasta with chickpeas, and spaghetti with pecorino cheese and black pepper.

"They're really serious," an insider told Us Weekly of Kunis and Kutcher, who split from wife Demi Moore in November 2011.

Moore, 50, is "not psyched" about the union. "She was always insecure over the course of her marriage," a pal revealed to Us in October. "So yeah, it's hurtful that he's with someone he knew the whole time he was with her."

