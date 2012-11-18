Christina Aguilera was all about embracing her curves at Sunday's American Music Awards.

Walking the red carpet in a purple Pamella Roland gown, Aguilera -- who showed off a blonde 'do with bangs at the Nov. 18 event -- changed into two even more revealing looks for her performance.

To perform "Lotus," "Army of Me" and "Let There Be Love in Los Angeles," the 31-year-old mom and Voice coach left little to the imagination, flaunting her massive cleavage in a star-covered bodysuit. Adding to Aguilera's risque ensemble: Black fishnet tights and knee-high black leather boots.

The voluptuous star had stripped down to the skintight bodysuit from a pink kimono, which she wore as she emerged to belt out the title track from her latest album Lotus.

Frequently criticized for her fluctuating weight, Aguilera was recently defended by her Voice colleague, Adam Levine, who said the singer's body critics should "grow up" and stop bullying her.

"The one thing about the culture right now, celebrity culture particularly, is people feel like they can just say nasty things about other people, whether it's Christina or whether it's me," the "One More Night" singer said (via E! News). "She gets a lot and it pisses me off. Of course I have her back and of course I defend her."

