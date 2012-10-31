Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson sure love a good Halloween scare!

Currently filming The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in Atlanta, the actors got into the Halloween spirit earlier this month when visiting local haunted house Netherworld.

"Jennifer and Josh were both as nice as can be," a note on the Netherworld website read after Hutcherson visited a few weeks ago and Lawrence stopped by on Oct. 29 to tour the dark attraction featuring live actors and special effects. "We thank them both for taking a minute to pose with our creatures."

Lawrence and Hutcherson weren't the only celebs to get into the Halloween spirit this week as Oct. 31 approached. New mom Jessica Simpson posed in a sexy corset alongside her fiance Eric Johnson and daughter Maxwell Drew, 5 months (in an adorable chicken outfit), while Miley Cyrus impersonated rapper Nicki Minaj for her 2012 getup.

Costarring Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth and Jena Malone, Hunger Games: Catching Fire -- which follows Lawrence's main character Katniss Everdeen in a Dystopian world -- is expected in theaters in 2013.

