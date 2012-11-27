Like millions of other Americans, Jennifer Garner made spending time with her family over Thanksgiving a priority -- regardless of her busy schedule.

The actress, 40, had to celebrate the holiday on location in New Orleans while filming Dallas Buyer's Club (with Matthew McConaughey and others), but her parents made the trip out to visit.

Garner was seen sharing an emotional goodbye with her mother Patricia and father William on Monday. The Odd Life of Timothy Green star gave them both a big hug as her mother wiped away tears. According to the Daily Mail, the actress -- mother to daughters Violet, nearly 7, Seraphina, almost 4, and son Samuel, 9 months, with husband Ben Affleck -- rented a home in the area for Turkey Day.

The mother was also photographed bonding with her daughters at City Park's Celebration in the Oaks in New Orleans. Garner had a big smile on her face while riding the merry-go-round with Violet and Seraphina. On Monday, husband Ben Affleck flew in on a private jet to pick up the girls. (The actor/director was away making an appearance on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopolous on Sunday, Nov. 25 to discuss the crisis in Congo.)

Garner and Affleck, 40, have a deal on how to balance their busy careers with parenthood. "[My] wife and I have an arrangement where when she works, I don't work and when I work, she doesn't work," the Argo actor explained in October.

And there's no doubt that family was giving thanks this holiday. "I'm very lucky. I am at a place where I feel tremendously grateful," Affleck told Us Weekly in October. "I have a great family. I'm very inspired by where my career is right now. I'm fortunate. I've seen a lot of different things that have happened to others, I'm happy with where I am."

