Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga loves the spotlight, but she doesn't mind sharing it with her 7-year-old daughter, Antonia.

The 33-year-old mother-of-three -- she and husband Joe Gorga also have two sons, Gino, 5, and Joey, 2 -- showed off her camera-ready mini-me in a swimsuit photo shoot taken on vacation in Jamaica.

Donning a full face of makeup and perfectly blown-out hair, Gorga flaunted her tanned, toned physique in a fluorescent-green fringed bikini, while her little girl dressed for the occasion in a neon-pink monokini with large side cutouts.

In a more impromptu photo op, the mother-daughter duo smiled alongside Antonia's brothers and dad. Gorga wore a turquoise bandeau top and matching bottoms; her fashionista-in-training struck a sassy pose in a pink and black halter-style bikini.

The family was in Jamaica over the long Thanksgiving weekend to escape the cold temperatures -- and drama -- in Bergen County, New Jersey, where the "I Just Wanna" singer's sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, lives with her brood. Giudice and Gorga have been locked in a vicious feud on their Bravo reality show, with the latter claiming that her husband's sibling tried to destroy her family.

(Giudice famously plotted to expose her sister-in-law's alleged stripper past during the final episodes of Season Four.)

"If she admitted she set me up, I would hear her out. But if I forgave her, who's to say she wouldn't strike again? And who knows if it's not going to be more desperate next time, with her planting crazier stories. Why should I trust her? I'm not going to take the chance of letting her hurt me," Gorga told Us Weekly in September. "I'm officially done."

