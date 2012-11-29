Is it just Us, or is Jessica Simpson glowing?

On Thursday, Nov. 29, the pregnant Fashion Star mentor, 32, was spotted out and about for the first time since Us Weekly broke the news that she is expecting her second child.

Wearing black leggings, a black blazer, and a loose-fitting sweater that covered her stomach, the star looked gorgeous and happy as she walked through Los Angeles International airport carrying her adorable 7-month-old daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson. (Simpson's fiance, Eric Johnson, trailed behind her in a black cap, plaid shirt, and jeans.)

Us Weekly exclusively revealed Wednesday that Simpson is pregnant again, just seven months after becoming a first-time mom to daughter Maxwell Drew.

"It definitely wasn't planned. But yes, Jessica is pregnant again," a source told Us. (A rep for Simpson had no comment.)

Since welcoming Maxwell, Simpson has been focusing on slimming down after her 70-pound pregnancy weight gain with the help of Weight Watchers. The brand refused to comment on what Simpson's surprise second pregnancy will mean for her rumored $4 million deal with the company.

"Any questions related to Jessica's personal life can only be answered by her team," Stephanie Schulman, Weight Watchers' public relations manager, told E! News Wednesday. "We do not disclose financial details about our relationships with any of our ambassadors."

