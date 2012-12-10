With the holidays nigh, an unexpected second pregnancy isn't going to prevent Jessica Simpson from partaking in one of her favorite pastimes: Shopping!

On Monday Dec. 10, the pregnant-again star, 31, was photographed picking up some wares at a Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills with one of her closest pals and former assistant, Cacee Cobb.

Clutching a shopping bag (adorned with seasonal-appropriate snowflakes) from the high-end chain, the Fashion Star mentor looked more radiant and glamorous than ever: Wearing oversized tinted sunglasses, bright-red lipstick, tight black top and pants, a black blazer with gold trim -- and stiletto boots!

The high heels should come as no surprise. While pregnant with her first child, daughter Maxwell, 7 months, the style mogul joked (optimistically!) that she'd deliver her baby in four-inch YSL heels.

Alas, the star eventually cried mercy in the late stages of pregnancy number one -- giving up her beloved heels for flip-flops.

Nearly two weeks after Us Weekly broke news of Simpson's second pregnancy, the star has remained mum on the subject. (Her rep had no comment.)

Just before Thanksgiving, Simpson (engaged to Eric Johnson for over two years) sounded tellingly philosophical, retweeting a quote on Twitter.

"Eventually all things fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moments, and know everything happens for a reason," the tweet said.

Regardless, a source close to Simpson told Us Weekly that the singer "loves being a mom...She really is overjoyed."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURES: Pregnant Jessica Simpson Wears Stiletto Boots While Shopping