Scarlett Johansson has no shame with a little PDA!

The Hitchcock actress, 28, shared an intimate kiss with her new French journalist boyfriend, Romain Dauriac, in NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

During the romantic embrace, Johansson wrapped her arms around Dauriac's waist as he caressed her face outside their hotel. They were both dressed in puffy, winter coats to brave the cold weather together.

The Big Apple lovebirds, who began dating one month ago, also attended Johansson's Hitchcock premiere together in the city on Sunday, Nov. 18. The actress and her beau were also looking "love-dovey" during a dinner date at the Beatrice Inn the previous week, Page Six reported.

Johannson split from her advertising executive boyfriend Nate Naylor in October after about a year of dating. She was previously dating Sean Penn (24 years her senior) for 5 months in 2011, and was married from 2008 to 2010 to Ryan Reynolds, who recently wed his Green Lantern co-star, Blake Lively.

