Pierce Brosnan's late daughter married her longtime partner just weeks before she lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

Charlotte Brosnan passed away at aged 42 on Friday from the same disease which killed her mother Cassandra Harris, the Bond star's first wife, 22 years earlier.

She decided to make her relationship with artist Alex Smith official before she died, and the pair exchanged vows in front of their families in London on June 14.

Charlotte was Harris' daughter from a previous marriage, but Brosnan adopted her and her brother, Christopher, as his own after their father's death in 1986.