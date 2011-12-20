LONDON (AP) -- CNN's star interviewer Piers Morgan says he "doesn't believe" he's listened to hacked voicemail messages.

He came under fire in front of the British media ethics committee investigating the tabloid phone hacking scandal that has shaken the country.

Morgan defended his actions Tuesday when testifying by videolink from the United States, but there were many things he said he could not recall.

He also declined to answer some questions because he said he wanted to defend his sources.

The former U.K. tabloid editor admitted phone-hacking was widespread.