LONDON (AP) -- A publicist for Piers Morgan says the former tabloid editor-turned-celebr ity interviewer will appear before a British inquiry into media ethics.

The inquiry was organized in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal that brought down Britain's News of the World tabloid.

Morgan's publicist Megan McPartland said Thursday her client will appear next week. She gave no other details.

Morgan, who replaced Larry King at CNN, can expect to be quizzed on allegations that he condoned phone hacking while working at the Daily Mirror and that he personally listened in on illegally intercepted messages.

Morgan has denied ever knowingly running a story off of illegally intercepted phone messages.