After stepping out in several black Dolce & Gabbana numbers last week, Anne Hathaway switched up her look for the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in NYC on Monday for an angelic, yet totally sexy, white dress.

The 29-year-old actress showed off her skinny frame in Prabal Gurung's hand-draped V-neck gown that featured an exposed crystal bodice, peplum waist, sprawling train and a plunging back. The creation is from the designer's Resort 2013 collection.

The star kept things simple in terms of accessories, with tiny diamond stud earrings and a slim diamond tennis bracelet. Her giant platinum engagement ring, which weighs in at 6 carats and worth approximately $150,000 according to jewelry expert Michael O'Connor, from fiance Adam Shulman topped off her look. (The pair announced their engagement in November 2011 after dating for almost three years.)

Hathaway's makeup was done in her signature style -- luminous skin, bold brows and lined eyes finished off with a bold lip color -- while her recently cropped pixie cut was swept to the side.

Last week during her appearance on Live! With Kelly, the actress opened up about the traumatic experience she had while cutting off her hair for her role as dying prostitute Fantine in Les Miserables.

"I wasn't expecting it to be a big deal. It was my idea to do it, since it was something the character did," she explained to host Kelly Ripa about undergoing her boyish makeover, "[But then] I realized I couldn't take it back. [I was] a mental patient level of crying... I was inconsolable."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pin-Thin Anne Hathaway Wears Plunging White Gown at Dark Knight Rises Premiere