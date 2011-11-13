Willow's ready for her close-up!

Pink may have had her hubby Carey Hart by her side at Sunday's Happy Feet 2 premiere in Hollywood, but it was her other date -- 5-month-old daughter, Willow -- who garnered the most attention.

Toting her little one on the carpet as she posed for photos, the singer-turned-actress, 31, said that her tot is doing "amazing," and is already taking after her mama when it comes to music.

"She stops crying when I sing," the "So What" singer said of Willow, born June 2. "My dogs leave the room and she stops crying."

And while Pink regularly serenades her sweetie with "You Are My Sunshine" and other kid-friendly tunes, the singer warns that she's not yet ready to release an album of lullabies. "I promised my fans I wouldn't write an album full of lullabies, so I'm swallowing that," she confirmed.

Telling Us Weekly that she wants "lots and lots" of kids with Hart, 35, Pink has long said she feels like an entirely different person since becoming a mom.

"My life was once whiskey, tears and cigarettes," she once Tweeted. "Now it's snot, tears and the color of poop. I do miss the whiskey, though!"

