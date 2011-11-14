LONDON (AP) -- The son of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has been released from prison after he was sentenced for violent disorder during student protests last year.

Charlie Gilmour was one of thousands who protested against rising university fees in December. He was among a group who attacked a convoy carrying Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, and he was photographed hanging from a Union flag on the Cenotaph, a British war memorial.

Lawyer Robert Brown said Tuesday the 21-year-old student has been released from jail, subject to compliance with a home detention curfew for the next few months.

Brown says Gilmour's early release from his 16-month sentence is not special treatment but normal procedure for prisoners serving a similar period.

Gilmour was jailed in July.