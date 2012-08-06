With her first new album in four years on the horizon, Pink is set to make a huge comeback this year, especially now that she has landed her first-ever beauty contract!

"Guess who's the new COVERGIRL!!!!!!!!!!!" the singer, who gave birth to daughter Willow 14 months ago, tweeted Monday.

The "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" singer is the latest star to join CoverGirl's roster of A-list celebrity spokeswomen, which includes Queen Latifah, Drew Barrymore, Ellen DeGeneres, Taylor Swift and Sofia Vergara.

"With the signing of Pink, CoverGirl is celebrating 'Beauty with an Edge' and who better to deliver that message than someone who embodies art and attitude," the makeup brand said in a release. "Pink and COVERGIRL are looking to inspire women to celebrate their individuality and never settle for a single beauty standard."

At the big partnership reveal in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday, the singer posed alongside her debut campaign photo while wearing a sexy black dress, which flashed her toned abs, and embellished booties.

The ad campaign, which is set to roll out in print this fall, shows Pink rocking her signature pink hair, bold blue eye shadow, loaded eyelashes and candy pink lips offset with a vivid orange nail lacquer.

