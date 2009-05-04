Pink has never been one to shy away from sharing her private life with the public, but she takes exception when the intimate details don't come from her -- and they're fictional. The big-lunged chart-topper is firing back at London's News of the World after it quoted her as saying she's "bisexual" and "not embarrassed" about it.

"I'm not complicated," she supposedly told the tabloid. "I sing about love in all its shapes, forms and colors."

The problem, according to Pink, is that the ostensible interview is a "100% fabrication."

"I just read that I'm bisexual. So 1991," she Twittered on Sunday. "Good thing people write articles about me so I can get my facts str8. I mean straight."

Pink vents that she "can't wait for the day when people stop talking about sexual preference or that a woman is a CEO and actually start making the world livable."

Still, the singer has apparently explored some of her options.

"I'm not gay so I guess I would not try a relationship with a woman," she was quoted as saying last year. "I didn't say I haven't experimented, but I love men too much to make it a permanent thing."

Right now, the man that Pink loves is her husband, Carey Hart, whom she split with in February 2008 before reconciling a few months back.

"We never really legally got divorced. Paperwork for both of us is really annoying," she laughed to the Associated Press last week. "So we're choosing to be together. Our role models are Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn -- people who just choose to be together every day because they want to be there. And labels have never been our thing, so, we're just diving into that empty swimming pool, headfirst."

