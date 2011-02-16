By Kat Giantis

If there's one thing the tabloids enjoy, it's speculating on the contents of a celebrity's womb. This week, Life & Style consults its intrauterine sources and takes a gamble on what the stork will deliver to Natalie Portman and fiancé Benjamin Millepied.

The tab is betting on blue.

"They've only told a very small group of family members and friends that they're expecting a son," spills a source, who should probably be removed from the "very small group" apparently getting ultrasound updates. "They are so excited. Benjamin cannot wait to be a father."

The actress, who remains the Oscar front-runner for "Black Swan," is reportedly due in the spring. No word on whether she and her dancer-choreographer squeeze have already reserved a spot for the tot at Harvard, her alma mater.

Portman has said she's looking forward to kicking back once the awards hoopla is over, but for now, she's just trying to "be calm."

Still, the endless questions about her belly-skimming red-carpet couture seemed to catch up with her during a Feb. 7 lunch for Oscar nominees.

"Yeah, well, it's certainly all about leaving space for growth," Natalie explained, "but it is always surprising also that that's become the conversation instead of the movies now, unfortunately, 'What are you wearing?'"

