Pink looks out for puppies!

The 32-year-old animal lover might have her hands full with 6-month-old daughter Willow, but that doesn't mean she's too busy to help animals. Sources tell TMZ that Pink shelled out $5,000 to pay for emergency life-saving surgery on a puppy that had been tossed in the L.A. river and left for dead.

The singer was surfing the internet when she stumbled upon the dog's story, sources tell the site. The "F*ckin' Perfect" songstress then contacted the Ace of Hearts animal rescue organization and offered to pay for any medical expenses needed to save the dog's life.

Sources tell TMZ the puppy Pink saved has since been adopted by a loving family.

"I hope everyone out there gets a big hug and feels super duper special at least three times this holiday," the altruistic star tweeted Wednesday. "Even if it's from a stranger. Hugs are healthy."

