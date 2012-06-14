What baby weight?

Pink and hubby Carey Hart stopped by PETA's Stand Up for Animals bash in L.A. together Wednesday night, where the dramatically slimmed down singer, 32 -- who gave birth to daughter Willow Sage just one year ago -- showed off her stunning figure in a slinky, silky black gown.

"They were side-by-side all night and Pink seemed like she was in a great mood. She looked slim and fabulous!" an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "Carey was very smiley and looked dotingly at Pink."

Since giving birth to her daughter last June, the pop star has confessed she may be a little too attached to her and Hart's bundle of joy

"She is so yummy, I can't stand it. I want her with me at all times," she revealed to Cosmopolitan's June issue. "Even when Carey tries to take her, I'm like, 'No, no, give her back to me.'"

Added the singer sheepishly, "I promised Carey I wasn't going to come here and be that mom who just gushes for hours. But she just makes me so happy."

As thrilled as she is about motherhood, Pink also admitted she didn't necessarily get to experience the pregnancy "glow" so many other moms claim they do.

"I thought I'd feel like a goddess. They sell you on that s--t . . . like you'll never feel more feminine. Really, I just felt like a mess," she shared. "But I kind of enjoyed that too. Hell yeah, I gained 55 pounds. I think my baby might be part cheesecake."

