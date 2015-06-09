My how she's grown! Pink brought along a very adorable date to the Los Angeles premiere of the film "Inside Out" on Monday. Her daughter Willow!

With her little one in tow, Pink walked the purple carpet and posed for some seriously cute mother-daughter photos at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on June 8.

Willow, wearing a darling striped pink dress with a yellow collar, looked like a natural as she smiled for cameras and enjoyed the star-studded event, while mom Pink rocked a black and orange frock. When it came to shoe choices, Willow wore little black sandals while mom Pink went with some sky-high peep-toe pumps. Pink's cute mini-me just turned 4-years old on June 2, and is Pink and husband Carey Hart's only child.